Aiman, Minal Khan pose with their other halves in picture-perfect portrait

Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Aiman Khan is wishing brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram the sweetest birthday.

The mother-of-one turned to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable photo of herself and husband Muneeb Butt alongside newly wedded couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

"Happy birthday @ahsanmohsinikramofficial," she captioned alongside the photo.

For their day out, both Ahsan and Minal color-coordinated in white. Aiman on the other hand wore a long navy blue dress and husband Muneeb donned a white striped shirt.

Ahsan's birthday comes a few weeks after he tied the knot with Minal Khan. The couple officially sealed the deal around friends and family on September 10.

