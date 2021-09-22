Prince George set to make a 'big boy' move

Prince George is all grown up as he is set for a major wardrobe change.

The little one will reportedly swap his shorts for a pair of trousers as he is now eight and needs to follows an upper-class tradition.

Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward previously told People about the significance of the move.

"Boys wear short trousers until they are eight," she said.

"It is very English.

"It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy.

"It is shorts until you’re 8 and then 'woo, you’re in long trousers.' They suddenly feel very grown up."