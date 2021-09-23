Shehzad Roy gets musical instruments delivered to Hunza boys

Pakistan singer Shehzad Roy gets musical instruments delivered to the Hunza boys. File photo

Famed Pakistani singer and social worker Shehzad Roy expressed his joy over sending musical instruments to a talented young group of Hunza boys, who were seen playing a tune of the national song in a viral video.



Shehzad Roy, who is the founder of Zindagi Trust, took to Twitter to tell the world that he did what he pledged to. "Mission accomplished!!!!Instruments delivered to young talented Hunza boys," said Shehzad Roy in his tweet.

Roy has posted a video on the social media platform in which he thanked the people who helped him accomplish his mission.

In the video, the singer begins by reminiscing over a childhood memory about needing a distortion pedal for his guitar. "The distortion pedal was not available in Pakistan then. When I received it for the first time, I was extremely happy and I still remember how I felt that joy," he said.

"So when I saw these children playing music with the help of plastic drums and tin cans, I remembered the time when I needed the distortion pedal."

The singer said he then asked his manager to trace these children and got the musical instruments dispatched to them. The manager, he said, at last succeeded in locating the children in Hunza.

"We came to know that these children made this video ten years ago. Now, all of them have grown up," he continued. "I asked them if they have all the required instruments. They said they don't. I asked my manager Richard to make available all the instruments they want."



The singer said he collected the musical instruments with the help of a few friends and then dispatched them to the Hunza boys.

Shehzad Roy said he requested the boys to play the same tune with the help of new instruments and they complied.

The latter part of the video shows the Hunza musicians playing the music of the national song 'Aao Bacho Sayr Karaen Tum Ko Pakistan Ki'. The children in the viral video are now adults with beards.

The beautiful melody attempted by this group from Hunza attracted the attention of Bollywood's veteran actor Anupam Kher, who lavished praise on them for beautifully playing a national song's tune. He mistook the children to be Indian. However, he was corrected by Roy over social media through a Twitter interaction.



In August, Roy shared the viral video of the Hunza boys and requested Twitter users to locate the boys for him so that he could send them some musical instruments.



