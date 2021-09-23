 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

First Lady Samina Alvi tests positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Samina Alvi. File photo
Samina Alvi. File photo

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Alvi has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on social media, the wife of President of Pakistan Arif Alvi confirmed that her coronavirus test returned positive a day earlier.

She said she was "feeling a little weak", but doing well otherwise.

The first lady also requested everyone to keep her in their prayers.

It should be noted that 58 more people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan and 2,357 new cases have been reported.

More From Pakistan:

Noor Mukadam murder case: Court to indict Zahir Jaffer, other suspects on October 6

Noor Mukadam murder case: Court to indict Zahir Jaffer, other suspects on October 6
PM Imran Khan stresses on importance of making Pakistan self-sufficient in food crops

PM Imran Khan stresses on importance of making Pakistan self-sufficient in food crops
Umer Sharif's family can't travel with him in air ambulance to US: sources

Umer Sharif's family can't travel with him in air ambulance to US: sources
Former Indian agent exposes presence of RAW network in Pakistan

Former Indian agent exposes presence of RAW network in Pakistan
Fake COVID-19 vaccine entry made using Nawaz Sharif's name at NIMS

Fake COVID-19 vaccine entry made using Nawaz Sharif's name at NIMS
MDCAT 2021: Students protest outside SC Karachi Registry against 30-day exam

MDCAT 2021: Students protest outside SC Karachi Registry against 30-day exam
FIA arrests woman in Gujranwala for blackmailing women with compromising videos

FIA arrests woman in Gujranwala for blackmailing women with compromising videos
KP govt decides to recheck papers of high-scoring students

KP govt decides to recheck papers of high-scoring students
Pakistan will have to take difficult decisions in future due to IMF: SBP governor

Pakistan will have to take difficult decisions in future due to IMF: SBP governor
PM Imran Khan summons meeting to discuss rising inflation today

PM Imran Khan summons meeting to discuss rising inflation today
Coronavirus kills another 58 as Pakistan continues battle against fourth wave

Coronavirus kills another 58 as Pakistan continues battle against fourth wave
Shaukat Tarin to approach PM Imran Khan regarding his election as senator

Shaukat Tarin to approach PM Imran Khan regarding his election as senator

Latest

view all