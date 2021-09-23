First Lady Samina Alvi tests positive for COVID-19

Samina Alvi. File photo

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Alvi has tested positive for COVID-19.



In a statement released on social media, the wife of President of Pakistan Arif Alvi confirmed that her coronavirus test returned positive a day earlier.

She said she was "feeling a little weak", but doing well otherwise.

The first lady also requested everyone to keep her in their prayers.

It should be noted that 58 more people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan and 2,357 new cases have been reported.