 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Reuters

Marylebone Cricket Club changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

By
Reuters

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

The Lords-based MCC is the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787. — Reuters
The Lord's-based MCC is the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787. — Reuters

  • Ammendment aims to stress the importance of the women's game.
  • "MCC believes that the use of gender-neutral terminology helps reinforce cricket's status as an inclusive game for all," the club says. 
  • Women's cricket will feature at the Commonwealth Games for the first time at the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

LONDON: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday said the term 'batsman' has been amended to the gender-neutral term 'batter' in the Laws of Cricket to stress the importance of the women's game.

England beat India in the 2017 women's World Cup final in front of a capacity crowd at Lord's while the women's World Twenty20 final between Australia and India last year attracted more than 80,000 to the Melbourne Cricket Ground in increasing signs of popularity of the women's game.

Related items

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body of the sport, requires all 12 of its full members to have a national women's team.

The Lord's-based MCC, the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787, said the changes are effective immediately.

"MCC believes that the use of gender-neutral terminology helps reinforce cricket's status as an inclusive game for all," the club said in a statement.

"The amendments are a natural evolution from work already undertaken in this area as well as an essential part of MCC's global responsibility to the sport.

"A number of governing bodies and media organisations are already using the term "batter" in their playing conditions and reporting. We expect and encourage others to adopt the updated terminology following today's announcement of the change to the Laws."

Women's cricket will feature at the Commonwealth Games for the first time at the 2022 Games in Birmingham, England.

The MCC, the most esteemed club in the sport, welcomed its first female full member in 2018, 20 years after a vote to allow women to join.

Former England captain Clare Connor, the England and Wales Cricket Board's managing director of women's cricket, will become the first female president in the club's history next month when she takes over from Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara.

More From Sports:

After recent setbacks, Pakistan gears up for National T20 Cup action today

After recent setbacks, Pakistan gears up for National T20 Cup action today
I see no logic in England's decision to withdraw from Pakistan tour: David Gower

I see no logic in England's decision to withdraw from Pakistan tour: David Gower
Mohammad Hafeez meets his 'hero' PM Imran Khan

Mohammad Hafeez meets his 'hero' PM Imran Khan
Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan for cricket series

Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan for cricket series
Cricket in Pakistan: The game of perceptions

Cricket in Pakistan: The game of perceptions
Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels charged with alleged corruption

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels charged with alleged corruption
Babar Azam pins hope on fans for National T20 Cup after NZ, England cancel tours

Babar Azam pins hope on fans for National T20 Cup after NZ, England cancel tours
National T20 Cup opportunity to prepare for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam

National T20 Cup opportunity to prepare for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam
Setback for IPL as first player tests positive for COVID

Setback for IPL as first player tests positive for COVID
West Indies, Pakistan in talks about December tour: CWI CEO

West Indies, Pakistan in talks about December tour: CWI CEO
Fearing backlash, New Zealand Cricket turns off comments in latest social media posts

Fearing backlash, New Zealand Cricket turns off comments in latest social media posts
Younis Khan advises Ramiz Raja it’s time to walk the talk

Younis Khan advises Ramiz Raja it’s time to walk the talk

Latest

view all