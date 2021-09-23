 
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 23 2021
Adnan Shah Tipu rejected 'Sacred Games 2' for this reason: Read Inside

Adnan Shah Tipu rejected 'Sacred Games 2' for this reason: Read Inside

Actor Adnan Shah Tipu is shedding light on the Bollywood big-budget projects that he had to forgo due to tensions across the border.

Speaking to a local publication, the Suno Chanda actor shared that instability between the two nations did not allow him to sign Dedh Ishqiya and Sacred Games 2.

“Sacred Games 2 was offered to me, and it’s not like I didn’t want to do it, but because of the situation in India and Pakistan, it could not materialize. If the situation was better, I would be working on it,” he shared.

Touching on the differences between the Indian and Pakistani film industries, Adnan asserted that it is tough to place them on the same level since Bollywood has had a chance to work on itself over the decades.

“It’s a bigger market. I believe we become a bit arrogant when we compare the Pakistani industry with the Indian industry.”

He continued, "Our language may be the same, the way we live may be similar, but that industry is huge. You can take the example of the film Dangal, which gathered around the same amount of money as all the Pakistani films in the last 10 to 15 years combined. The place we can compete with them and, in fact, do better, is in dramas. Our content is better. When it comes to quality content, there are some films of ours that Indians loved. Khuda Kay Liye, Na-Maloon Afraad, Actor in Law. When it comes to making, Teefa in Trouble isn’t less than any other film.” 

