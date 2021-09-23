 
PM Imran Khan's status is equal to that of Islamabad mayor: Maryam Nawaz

  • Maryam says increase in inflation shows the government is a "certified thief".
  • Says people are witnessing the worst form of inflation in addition to other problems.
  • Terms the news of fake COVID-19 vaccine entry in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name "ridiculous".

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that the status of Prime Minister Imran Khan is nothing more than that of a mayor in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, Maryam said that when PM Imran Khan was staging the sit-ins in Islamabad before assuming office, he used to say that inflation increases in a country when its rulers are “thieves”.

“This proves that the current government is a certified thief,” said Maryam.

She added that at present, people are witnessing the worst form of inflation in addition to other problems, therefore, the PML-N is raising its voice for the sake of people instead of staying silent.

Moreover, Maryam termed the news of fake COVID-19 vaccine entry in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name "ridiculous" and said that “the vaccination cards issued by this government are also fake like everything else”.

A fake coronavirus vaccine entry was made using Nawaz’s name in the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) at the Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital on September 22.

As per the fake entry, Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, got his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac at 4:03 pm Wednesday at the hospital.  

