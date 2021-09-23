Met department warns of urban flooding in Karachi on Friday

Commuters cross a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 23, 2021. — AFP

Downpour in Karachi results in major traffic jams across the city.

Most rain recorded at 70mm in Surjai Town and least in Kemari at 2.7mm.

PMD predicts rains and thundershowers in several areas of the Karachi tomorrow.

KARACHI: Heavy monsoon rain hit Karachi on Thursday, turning the city’s hot weather pleasant, but inundating roads and leaving major thoroughfares flooded.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains and thundershowers in several areas of the metropolitan on Friday and Saturday.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz said moderate to heavy rain is expected tonight and tomorrow. He warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi on Friday saying that the monsoon system has strengthened due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea.

Sarfaraz said that the downpour from rain cloud will not be equal in all areas.

Rain was reported in a large number of areas in the city today, including Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, DHA Phase-II, Saadi Town and Kemari.

According to the Met Office, most rain was recorded in Surjani Town at 70 millimetres, followed by 49.2mm in North Karachi and 47mm at PAF Base Faisal.



Meanwhile, by 5pm 20.2mm rain was recorded in Nazimabad, 19.2mm in Old Airport area, 16.1mm in Saadi Town, 14mm on University Road, 10.6mm in Orangi Town and Jinnah Terminal, 8.5mm in Quaidabad, 7mm in DHA Phase II, 5mm in Gulshan-e-Hadid, 3.6mm in Gulshan-e-Maymar and 2.7mm rain was recorded at Kemari.

Rain wreaks havoc

Vehicles were queued on the city’s main arteries standing bumper-to-bumper for long periods, causing citizens extreme inconvenience.

Men push a vehicle through a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 23, 2021. — AFP

According to the reports, due to water accumulated at Rafiqui Shaheed Road, the flow of traffic was badly affected. Commuters faced difficulty in reaching three main hospitals — including the National Institute of Child Health, Jinnah Hospital and National Institute of Child Health — located on Rafiqui Shaheed Road.

Traffic was also jammed on various highways while the traffic police were nowhere to be found.

Shahrah-e-Faisal also experienced traffic jams as rainwater blocked the service lane. The flow of traffic was also affected in Saddar, Regal Chowk and Fawara Chowk.