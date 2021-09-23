 
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Amina Amir

MDCAT 2021: Candidates protest outside PMC seeking to re-conduct test

By
Amina Amir

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Students staging demonstrations outside the Supreme Court Karachi Registry against the online test of MDCAT.   Photo: Screengrab via Geo News
  • Sources say negotiations between students and PMC officials turned out to be fruitless.
  • PMC administration says it is aware of the stance of protesting students.
  • Says "every effort is being made to ensure merit in MDCAT”. 

KARACHI: The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) candidates Thursday staged a sit-in outside the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) building, seeking to re-conduct the admission test.

Sources privy to the matter said that the sit-in by the students and their parents was staged after negotiations between students and PMC officials over the matter of retest turned out to be fruitless.

The protesting students said that the data of thousands of students was leaked after the hack of PMC’s website yesterday.

“The PMC has put the future of hundreds of students at stake,” said the students.

Meanwhile, the PMC administration maintained that it is aware of the stance of the protesting students.

“Every effort is being made to ensure merit in MDCAT,” said the PMC officials, adding that the commission's stance is to bring the medical sector in line with the international standards.

Earlier in the day, a large number of students from different colleges staged a protest against the PMC outside the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry and demanded that the MDCAT should be held on a single day across the country.

