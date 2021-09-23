James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander

Daniel Craig has been made an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy – matching the on-screen rank of James Bond, according to a statement.

The statement said, Commander Craig’s appointment as an honorary officer reflects his personal support for UK Armed Forces and links it with the legacy created through the guise of the fictional British secret agent.

Honorary officers in the Royal Navy bring a breadth of experience and contribute in their own distinct way to strengthen the navy’s ties with the communities it serves.

"Commander Craig is keen to support personnel within the Royal Navy, with a particular interest in service families," the statement said.

The James Bond actor said: “I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.”

The announcement comes ahead of the premiere of the newest Bond instalment No Time to Die.

Filmmakers worked closely with the Royal Navy and Ministry of Defence in the production of the latest film in the franchise.