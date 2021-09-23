Islamabad sees rapid surge in dengue cases

A file photo of a dengue ward at a public hospital in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

DHO says 82 individuals contracted dengue in last four days.

Tells 27 new cases took the total number of patients suffering from dengue fever to 134.

Says dengue larvae were found at 53 spots during the anti-dengue surveillance in the city.

ISLAMABAD: A rapid surge in dengue fever cases has been reported in the federal capital on Thursday.

Islamabad District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Zaeem Zia told Geo News that 27 new cases of dengue took the total number of patients suffering from the fever to 134 in Islamabad.

He said that the recent increase in the cases resulted in the admission of more dengue fever patients in the hospitals. “As many as 82 individuals contracted dengue in the last four days,” said Dr Zia.

The doctor added that dengue larvae were found at 53 spots during the anti-dengue surveillance in the city.

The DHO said that a total of 99 patients suffering from the disease are currently admitted to hospitals across the city and are undergoing treatment.

According to Dr Zia, the highest number of cases, i.e 55, was reported in Tarlai Kalan, which was followed by 17 in Koral, and nine each in Alipur and Tarnol.