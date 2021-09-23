Women can only claim inheritance within their lifetime; children to have no claim later: SC

A view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan April 20, 2017. — Reuters/File

SC rejects children's claim seeking a share in their maternal grandfather's property.

Three-member SC bench, presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, hears case.

Man had transferred his property to his son and did not give his daughters their share.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Thursday ruled that women can only claim inheritance within their lifetime, and their children would have no rights in this regard later.



The apex court's ruling came during a case filed by the children of a woman, hailing from Peshawar, who sought their share in the inheritance of their maternal grandfather's property.

A three-member bench of the top court — presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial — heard the case. The bench rejected the appeal filed by the woman's children.

The children's grandfather, Isa Khan, in 1935, had transferred his property to his son, Abdul Rehman, and refrained from giving his two daughters their due share.

In 2004, the children had filed a case seeking a share in their grandfather's property. A civil court had ruled in their favour, but the decision was challenged in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), which had overruled the civil court's order.

And today, the apex court maintained the PHC's decision, with Justice Bandial saying that the law protects women's right to inheritance.