Firdous Jamal talks about controverisal Mahira Khan statement: 'I didn't say anything wrong'

Actor Firdous Jamal is touching on his controversial statement against Mahira Khan.

The actor, who earlier criticized Mahira's roles, saying that she should switch from working as a heroine to more elderly characters, does not regret his statement.

Speaking in a recent interview, when the host asked Firdous of his revised thoughts on Mahira, the 67-year-old revealed:

"What thoughts? I didn't say anything wrong, I said that she should do character roles, she should do characterization. When we imagine a heroine, we see a teenage girl dancing and singing, who is vivacious, looks youthful and innocent. All I said was that she doesn’t fit that criterion anymore," said Firdous Jamal.

The actor continued, "And by characterization, I do not mean that she should play elderly roles like of a mother, she could also play a wife, sister. There are countless characters available, she can even be a social worker."

Take a look:







