Firdous Jamal talks about controverisal Mahira Khan statement: 'I didn't say anything wrong'

Friday Sep 24, 2021
Actor Firdous Jamal is touching on his controversial statement against Mahira Khan.
The actor, who earlier criticized Mahira's roles, saying that she should switch from working as a heroine to more elderly characters, does not regret his statement.
Speaking in a recent interview, when the host asked Firdous of his revised thoughts on Mahira, the 67-year-old revealed:
"What thoughts? I didn't say anything wrong, I said that she should do character roles, she should do characterization. When we imagine a heroine, we see a teenage girl dancing and singing, who is vivacious, looks youthful and innocent. All I said was that she doesn’t fit that criterion anymore," said Firdous Jamal.
The actor continued, "And by characterization, I do not mean that she should play elderly roles like of a mother, she could also play a wife, sister. There are countless characters available, she can even be a social worker."
Take a look: