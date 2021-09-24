LSA 2021: Mahira Khan dishes out her favorite performance ft. Shaan, Saima

Friday Sep 24, 2021
Superstar Mahira Khan is spilling the beans on her favorite performance ahead of Lux Style Awards 2021.
The actor confessed that her all-time bias is Shaan and Saima's 2006 LSA classical dance to Tere Ishq Nachaya after an Instagram page lavished praises on top 3 performances of the actor herself.
"Yes you guys are biased! love you guys! My fav performance to date is Shaan and Saima ufff," commented Mahira on the post with heart-eyed emoticons.
Take a look at Shaan, Saima's iconic performance: