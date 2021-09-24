 
Jana Kramer weighs in on her romance rules for post-divorce dating

Jana Kramer recently sat down for a chat and touched on her personal rules about romance, in the post-divorce landscape.

Jana Kramer addressed her post-divorce dating rules during a chat with People magazine and was even quoted saying, “My ex and I have a really good rule around that. We won't introduce the kids to anyone unless it's super serious. I don't think it's fair for the kids to meet anybody if it's not that. That's one thing that we've agreed on and that we're staying true to that.”

Before concluding she added, “It's going to be hard. I don't love the idea of my kids being around somebody else, but if they're going to love my kids, I love anybody that wants to show my kids love.”

“It'll be definitely hard because this is not the reality that I wanted, and one of the main reasons why I stayed so long in my marriage was because I didn't want anyone else around my kids because they're my babies. But it's better that we're apart because it was a toxic relationship.”

“I hope he finds someone. And I'd love to be friends with that person. I'd love to have a good relationship with them because that's what would be good for the kids.”

