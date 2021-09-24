IPL 2021: How much do the highest-paid players get?

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. — AFP/File

The Indian Premier League roared back this month in the United Arab Emirates, more than four months after being halted by the coronavirus pandemic in India.



The fans, who are glued to their screens during the tournament, also wonder who is paid the most for the league, so here's a list of the 10 highest-paid players of the tournament.

IPL salaries

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore — 170 million Indian rupee (INR) ($2.4m)

Chris Morris, Rajasthan Royals — 162.5m INR ($2.2m)

Pat Cummins, Kolkata Knight Riders — 155m INR ($2.1m)

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings — 150m INR ($2.06m)

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians — 150m INR ($2.06m)

Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals — 150m INR ($2.06m)

Kyle Jamieson, Royal Challengers Bangalore — 150m INR ($2.06m)

Glenn Maxwell, Royal Challengers Bangalore — 142.5m INR ($1.96m)

Jhye Richardson, Punjab Kings — 140m INR ($1.92m)

David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad — 125m INR ($1.72m)

PCB mulls proposal to offer $250,000 to superstars

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has his mind set on convincing the Pakistan Super League franchise owners to rope in the "superstars" of foreign countries to play in the tournament and is willing to offer the players big money.



The former captain and now the PCB chairman wants to ensure that by convincing franchise owners to offer lucrative packages to the best cricketers around the world.

The PCB chairman is set to meet franchise owners today (Friday) to discuss with them different issues confronting the PSL with the prime objective to make the event versatile and more attractive for the leading players.

As per a report in The News, a proposal was put forward which basically stated that a foreign cricketer with star power, should be offered around $250,000 for his association with PSL franchises for a season.

Currently, the best of the lot receives around $160,000.

“Ramiz is due to meet the franchise owners on Friday to discuss different issues pertaining to the league in special connection with making it more robust, eye-catching — the one having star attraction," said a source.

"One of the main agenda items is to offer more lucrative packages to the superstars of the game. Some leading stars may get richer by around a quarter a million for featuring in the PSL from 2022 onwards. Though some key players already are seen to become part of the league, the fresh package is expected to lure even bigger stars from across the world to make a serious effort to play the league.”