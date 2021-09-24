CAA extends coronavirus restrictions for inbound flights

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at the International arrivals area during a media tour of the Islamabad International Airport, ahead of its official opening, Pakistan April 18, 2018. — Reuters/File

CAA extends restrictions imposed on inbound flights till Oct 31.

CAA keeps flights from Category C countries banned.

Twelve countries, including Iran, Iraq, included in Category C.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday extended the coronavirus restrictions imposed on inbound flights till October 31, which were earlier stretched till September 30.

In a notification, the CAA said all Pakistanis, whose return to Pakistan from Category C Countries is scheduled till October 31, may travel to the country without grant of a special exemption.

They should possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to the commencement of their travel to Pakistan, the aviation authority said.

However, passengers of other nationalities, who seek to travel to Pakistan from Category C countries, will not be allowed in the country.

The travellers from countries placed in categories A and B will need to possess a valid PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to the commencement of their travel to Pakistan, the CAA said.

The countries in Category C include Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Iran, Iraq, Mongolia, Mexico, The Philippines, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand, and Trinidad and Tobago.

In an earlier travel advisory, the CAA had said all inbound passengers of age six years and above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.



"All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan," the travel advisory had said.

Positive testing passengers between the age of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of concerned authorities, it said.

"Positive testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue," the travel advisory had said.

Pakistan logs 2,233 fresh coronavirus infections



Pakistan reported 2,233 more COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,234,828, according to official figures released Friday morning.

As per the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre, 50 more people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities from the virus to 27,482.

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 4.23%. Pakistan has been reporting a positivity rate below 5% for the last seven days.

The country's active number of cases fell to 60,952. The active cases have fallen consistently for more than a week. Among the active cases, 4,409 patients are under critical care.