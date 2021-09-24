 
Friday Sep 24 2021
We'll make sure Karachi gets rid of garbage by end of October: Nasir Hussain Shah

  • Hussain congratulates the KWSB officials for setting up mobile tanker service system.
  • Says Sindh govt cleaned 500 DMC and 44 other rainwater drains.
  • Says no new tax or increase in the tax has been imposed in KE bills.

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the LG will remove all garbage from the city of Karachi by the end of October.

The minister made the statement while addressing a ceremony organised to mark the resumption of the mobile tanker service by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Nasir congratulated the KWSB officials for setting up the system, saying that the step was taken for the betterment of Karachi's citizens.

He said that a check and balance of the system will be maintained through a mobile phone application.

Speaking about other issues, Hussain said that 500 rainwater drains of the District Municipal Corporation and 44 other have been cleaned by the Sindh government," said Nasir, adding that the LG has launched many projects for the convenience of the people. 

While commenting on the matter of new taxes included in the K-Electric bills, Nasir said no new tax or increase in the tax has been imposed.

"The purpose of tax collection through KE bills is to deposit money in the treasury," he said.

Nasir said that they [Sindh government] asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to do practical work instead of rendering lip service and making announcements. 

