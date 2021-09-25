'No need to make a fuss over personal matters': Haleem Adil on second marriage

Images from the celebration shared by MPA Dua Bhutto. Photos provided by Kamran Razi.

SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday reportedly got frustrated when reports emerged about his second marriage with an MPA of his own party.



Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, he said he got married according to Sharia principles and doesn't need to hold a presser to announce the marriage.

"I have told whom I needed to inform. There is no need to make a fuss about personal matters," he said.

The matter came to the fore when MPA Tahira Dua shared pictures of her newborn baby on social media.

The pictures were from an event to celebrate the birth of the child. In them, the baby's name — Kamil Haleem Sheikh — could be seen written in the backdrop.

When asked, Haleem had confirmed his second marriage to the MPA, saying that it is not "something to be kept secret".

He had said that he married Dua after the 2018 General Elections.

"It is our personal matter, and we have the right to disclose it whenever we wanted," Haleem had said, adding that "now was the time" to declare his marriage with the MPA.

Responding to the report, PPP MPA Taimur Talpur took to Twitter to congratulate Sheikh, saying he would keep his political differences aside to wish the opposition leader "joy over his marriage and the birth of a son." He, however, had complained of not being invited to the wedding reception.

"Keeping politics aside, I congratulate Haleem Adil Sheikh on his marriage and [the birth of his son]. The only sad part is that Haleem Adil did not invite me to his wedding, otherwise, I would have attended the reception too," Talpur had said.