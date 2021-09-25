



Shilpa Shetty talks about ‘difficult’ times, ‘recovering’

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty shared a powerful quote on “difficult times, strength and recovering” days after her husband Raj Kundra was released from jail recently.



Taking to Instagram, the Mr. Romeo actor shared an excerpt from a book that talks about recovering from difficult times in her Stories.

The excerpt of the book read: “We’ve all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don’t make us better; working through difficult times does.”

“Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again. I hate bad times as much as anyone does, but I know I’m strong enough to get through them and recover from them.”

Raj Kundra was released from jail last week after he was granted bail by a court in Mumbai.