Expanding defence cooperation with Russia, China important for Pakistan: Gen Nadeem Raza

A file photo of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman General Nadeem Raza (left) with Russian Federation Chief of General Staff General Valery V. Gerasimov in Moscow

Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman General Nadeem Raza attends closing ceremony of SCO Exercise Peace Mission 2021 in Russia.

Attends meeting of chiefs of general staff of armed forces of SCO member states.

Talks about bilateral defence cooperation with Russia, China, situation in Afghanistan.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral defence cooperation with Russia and China and believes that these countries will develop meaningful and long-term strategic relationships through enhanced cooperation, says Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman General Nadeem Raza.



The JCSC chairman made this comment during a visit to Russia to witness the Exercise Peace Mission, 2021 in the ambit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army's media wing, read Saturday.



Gen Nadeem also attended a meeting of the chiefs of general staff of the armed forces of SCO member states, where the forum discussed the international and regional geo-political environment with an emphasis on the situation in Afghanistan. The activities of transnational terrorist organisations in various regions of the world were also discussed.

While addressing the forum, the JCSC chairman stated that Pakistan will continue to work with the SCO to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in the region, and beyond, the ISPR statement quoted him as saying.



General Raza also highlighted the "unparalleled contributions" of the Pakistan armed forces towards global peace and sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

"Peace in Afghanistan is a collective responsibility and [the] complete region will be its biggest beneficiary," General Raza was quoted as saying in the ISPR statement.

On the sidelines, the JCSC chairman also had bilateral engagements with Russian Federation Chief of General Staff General Valery V. Gerasimov and PLA China Chief of Joint Staff General Li Zuocheng.

The closing ceremony of the Exercise Peace Mission 2021 was held at the Donguz training area in Orenburg Region, Russia.



Colonel General Alexander Lapin Commander of Central Military district Russia was the chief guest on this occasion. Troops from all SCO member states participated in the exercises and shared each other’s experiences.