Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle blasted by fans over wrong choice of apparel for NYC trip

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Fans did not approve of how Meghan was dressed 'aggresively' for fall in NYC's blazing temperature

Meghan Markle is on the receiving end of immense criticism by fans who think her sartorial choice for the trip to New York trip with Prince Harry was inappropriate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on their three-day trip, made multiple public appearances, and the latter was even snapped reading a book to little children.

Meghan donned a long black Armani wool coat, black turtleneck and long, wide-legged trousers as she and Harry met up with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul for a visit to One World Trade Center and the 9/11 Memorial.

She changed into a long-sleeved black turtleneck dress with a camel MaxMara wool coat for her visit to the UN with Harry.

However, fans did not approve of how Meghan was dressed 'aggresively' for fall during NYC's blazing temperature.

“Ridiculous — who wears a coat in this weather?” a fan blasted.

Another one wrote, “Meghan needs a new stylist. Her wool coats and turtleneck are too warm for 81-degree temperature. Her turtleneck is too small and gaps in the front.”

A third person commented, “Sorry just laughing at this footage of Meghan wearing a heavy ass coat in NYC when it’s been hot and humid the past few days. LOL what is she hiding under there?”

Another one snarked, “Does Meghan not understand weather? There was ‘no’ memo for coats today.”

One woman tweeted, “Lol a fan of Harry and Meghan, but someone should’ve warned her about the September weather in NYC, she’s dressed aggressively for fall and it is basically 80 degrees.”

