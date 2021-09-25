Ayesha Omar shares throwback photos from Lux Style Awards

Ayesha Omar on Saturday treated her fans with multiple throwback pictures from the Lux Style Awards of previous years.

"As you all know, Lux Style Awards @luxstylepk are approaching and it's time I take a look back on some of my favourite fashion moments from the previous years. So throwing it back a few years," she captioned her Instagram post.



The TV and film star said she's "Really looking forward to the "20 Years of LSA celebrations this year".

Her post came days after the nominations for the awards were announced.

Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show.

