pakistan
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Leader of Bohra community Mufaddal Saifuddin arrives in Karachi

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

  • Imran Ismail, Murad Ali Shah receive the leader from Karachi airport on Saturday.
  • Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin is in Karachi for seven days.
  • He will be staying in Karachi as a special guest of the state.

KARACHI: Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin — the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat — arrived in Karachi on Saturday on a seven-day visit.

To receive the prominent leader, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and other dignitaries arrived at the Karachi airport.

He arrived in Karachi at 10pm on a chartered flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

Police officials including inspector general for Sindh and additional inspector general for Karachi were also present at the airport.

According to a government spokesperson, the Bohra community leader will be staying in Karachi as a special guest of the state. He is being extended the protocol of a VVIP personality.

Police officials said that security arrangements made for the leader are equal to the security of the president and the prime minister.

