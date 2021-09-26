Alarm bells ring for Pakistan as dengue virus rears its ugly head in Punjab, KP

A file photo of the dengue ward at a public hospital in Pakistan. Photo: Online

Thirty-two more in Islamabad get infected with dengue virus in 24 hours, pushing the city's tally to 177.

Ninety new cases of the virus have been reported across Punjab.

Eighty-one new cases have been reported in Lahore alone.

ISLAMABAD: Health authorities are faced with a new challenge in Pakistan as the dengue virus has once again reared its ugly head across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Ninety cases of dengue virus have been reported across Punjab over the past 24 hours, said the provincial health department, adding that 81 of these cases were reported in Lahore alone.

Rawalpindi reported six cases of dengue virus while Vehari, Sargodha and DI Khan reported one case each of the virus over the past day.

The total tally of dengue virus cases this year have surged to 1,082 whereas 905 cases in total have been reported from Lahore this year.

Dengue larvae were found at 158 spots by health authorities on Saturday.



Meanwhile, 32 more people were infected with the virus in the federal capital in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally of the cases in Islamabad to 177.

Several cases of the dengue virus were also reported in Peshawar. The recent spike in dengue cases has alarmed the provincial health department.

People have demanded the government take adequate measures to stem the disease from spreading further.



Islamabad sees rapid surge in dengue cases