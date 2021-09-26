Islamabad harassment case: Police challan reveals shocking details

Usman Mirza and his accomplices pictured behind bars. Photo: Islamabad Police

The following story contains details of sexual assault that can be disturbing for some readers.

ISLAMABAD: A police challan submitted in court over the Islamabad couple harassment case has brought to light shocking details of the alleged assault the victims were subjected to.

The police challan submitted at the sessions court, according to Dawn.com, revealed how the suspect, Usman Mirza, tortured the couple and forced them to perform sex while they filmed the ordeal.

Six others have been accused of harassing and torturing the couple. These include Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan Hassan Mughal, Umar Bilal and Mohib Bangash.

As per the woman's statement recorded in front of the magistrate, the victim said Usman Mirza and the other suspects threatened to gang-rape her if she did not have sex with her friend while they filmed it.

The victim said she was forced to perform a nude dance in front of Usman and his accomplices, adding that she was beaten up when she refused.

"He slapped me and forced me to walk nude in front of his friends,” the challan quoted her as saying.

The victim said the suspects then blackmailed the couple and extorted a sum of Rs1.12 million from the man on different occasions, after recording the couple.

Asim Ghaffar, a sub-inspector of the Golra police station said he lodged the complaint against the suspects with police after he watched the sexually explicit video on a cellphone.

As per details of the challan, Mirza took Rs600,000 of the money while Umar Bilal extorted the man for Rs150,000. Mohib Bangash received Rs125,000, Rehan Hussain Mughal Rs100,000 and the rest Rs50,000 each.

Usman Mirza was arrested early July after a video of him assaulting and getting violent against a young couple sparked outrage across Pakistani Twitter, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing on the top trends.

Within a few hours of the video going viral, the Islamabad police took Mirza into custody and registered an FIR in the case.

In the disturbing video, Mirza can be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men. Old videos showing the accused's weapons have also come to light.

Mirza is reportedly a property dealer.

Islamabad IGP had himself followed up on the investigation into the crime.