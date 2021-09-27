 
Monday Sep 27 2021
Web Desk

Oldest Pakistan Army veteran passes away at 103

Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Photo of Lieutenant Colonel Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal (retired), who passed away at the age of 103 in Quetta on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Photo: ISPR.
  • Oldest veteran of the Pakistan Army passes away in Quetta at the age of 103.
  • The deceased soldier was an adventurist as he climbed, walked, skied, sailed and rowed throughout Pakistan's terrain, says DGISPR.
  • DG ISPR prays for the departed soul.

RAWALPINDI: The oldest veteran of the Pakistan army, Lieutenant Colonel Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal (retired), has passed away in  Quetta on Sunday, The News reported. 

Per the report, Mengal was 103 years of age at the time of his death. 

The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar took to his official Twitter account and made the announcement on Sunday night. 

Extending condolences at the demise of the veteran army officer, the  DGISPR highlighted Mengal for his services to the Pakistan Army and prayed for the departed soul.

“May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Col Mengal, a keen soldier and adventurist, climbed, walked, skied, sailed and rowed through all of Pak’s natural terrain on many expeditions.”

