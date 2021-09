Office of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (Part II) examinations for 2021 today (Monday).

According to a FBISE statement, the exam results will be made public at 2pm during a special ceremony.

The chief guest will be Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood. He will give away cash prizes and certificates to high-achievers.