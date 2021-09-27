 
Monday Sep 27 2021
Kim Kardashian apologizes to mom for her rebellious teenage years

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Reflecting on her rebellious teenage years, Kim Kardashian has apologized to her mom Kris Jenner for these old days on the Daughters Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also pleaded with her little daughters North and Chicago to be easy on her as they grow up.

In a lengthy note with her throwback photos from 90s, the mother-of-four said “I saw it was National Daughters Day so this post goes out to my mom and my daughters for when they are teenagers lol. North and Chi please be easy on me when you’re the age I was in theses pics.”

“Mom- I’m sorry! I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and somehow even though I didn’t participate I still got in trouble! So we had nothing else to do but do photo shoots in the garage. It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister said and friends. They were such bad influences and I was perfect and for that I’m sorry!,” she concluded.

Commenting on the post, Kris Jenner said “Oh the good ‘ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage.”


