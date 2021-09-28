Court indicts Usman Mirza, six others in Islamabad couple harassment case

Usman Mirza and his accomplices pictured behind bars. — Islamabad Police

Additional Session judge Ata Rabbani indicts all the suspects in the case.



A day earlier, a police challan submitted in court revealed shocking details of the alleged assault.

Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan Hassan Mughal, Umar Bilal and Mohib Bangash charge-sheeted with Usman Mirza.



Seven suspects, including Usman Mirza, were indicted in the Islamabad couple harassment case Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani has indicted all the accused including Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan Hassan Mughal, Umar Bilal and Mohib Bangash.

Furthermore, Islamabad High Court rejected the bail appeals of three suspects and directed the authorities to complete Usman Mirza's trial case in two months.

A day earlier, a police challan submitted in court revealed shocking details of the alleged assault the couple was subjected to.



The police challan submitted at the sessions court, according to Dawn.com, revealed how the suspect, Usman Mirza, tortured the couple and forced them to perform sex while they filmed the ordeal.

As per the woman's statement recorded in front of the magistrate, the victim had said Usman Mirza and the other suspects threatened to gang-rape her if she did not have sex with her friend while they filmed it.

The victim had said she was forced to perform a nude dance in front of Usman and his accomplices, adding that she was beaten up when she refused.

"He slapped me and forced me to walk nude in front of his friends,” the challan quoted her as saying.

The victim had said the suspects blackmailed the couple and extorted a sum of Rs1.12 million from the man on different occasions, after recording the couple.

Asim Ghaffar — a sub-inspector of the Golra police station had said he lodged the complaint against the suspects with police after he watched the sexually explicit video on a cellphone.

As per details of the challan, Mirza took Rs600,000 of the money while Umar Bilal extorted the man for Rs150,000. Mohib Bangash received Rs125,000, Rehan Hussain Mughal Rs100,000 and the rest Rs50,000 each.

Usman Mirza was arrested in early July after a video of him assaulting and getting violent against a young couple sparked outrage across Pakistani Twitter, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing on the top trends.