Weather update: Heavy rain with thunderstorm expected again in Karachi today

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms again in Karachi today.
  • Met office forecast rain in other cities of Sindh as well.
  • Minimum temperature of city recorded at 28°C Tuesday morning.

KARACHI: It may rain heavily again in Karachi today with intermittent thunder for the second consecutive day, Geo News reported Tuesday morning.

According to the Meteorological department, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thunderstorms in the city during the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon while the city is also at risk of urban flooding.

The Met office also forecast rain in other cities of Sindh. It said strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate Sindh from September 27 (Monday) and continue till October 2 (Saturday).

The minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 28°C today (Tuesday). The maximum temperature of Karachi is likely to go up to 36°C to 38°C today.

The Meteorological department also said that light winds are blowing from the northwest in Karachi, with a humidity of 77%.

Parts of the metropolis were hit by heavy rains and strong winds a day earlier as well, reducing the temperature in a major relief to the heat-stricken people as another monsoon system entered Sindh.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast monsoon rainfall in the southern half of the country during this week with occasional gaps.

“Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Mirpur Khas, Thar Parker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mitiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella from September 28 (Tuesday) to October 02 (Saturday) with occasional gaps,” it had stated.

The PMD had said heavy falls were also expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Hyderabad during the period.

Rain-wind-thundershower is also expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur from September 28 (Tuesday) to September 30 (Thursday).

