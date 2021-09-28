 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Departure to US: Umer Sharif shifted to airport from hospital

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Departure to US: Umer Sharif shifted to airport from hospital
Departure to US: Umer Sharif shifted to airport from hospital

Legendary Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif has been shifted to the airport from a private hospital with the team of air ambulance.

The ailing comedian will be departed to the United States for medical treatment today, according to Civil Aviation sources.

According to the sources, the air ambulance, taking Umer, will depart for US from Karachi between 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM today.

Umer’s wife Zareen Umer, who will be travelling with her husband, has also arrived at the airport.

Earlier on Sunday, Umer’s departure was delayed after doctors said the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

He was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday, hours before he was to leave for the United States.

More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan shares quotes of Dalai Lama about humanity

Minal Khan shares quotes of Dalai Lama about humanity
Ali Zafar’s BTS fun video from shoot of ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ wins hearts

Ali Zafar’s BTS fun video from shoot of ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ wins hearts
LSA 2021: Meera goes down memory lane, shares snaps from 'special' event

LSA 2021: Meera goes down memory lane, shares snaps from 'special' event
Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate his 39th birthday with Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan

Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate his 39th birthday with Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan
Ghana Ali announces she is pregnant with her first child

Ghana Ali announces she is pregnant with her first child
Umer Sharif's health deteriorates, departure delayed

Umer Sharif's health deteriorates, departure delayed

Kareena Kapoor announces release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Kareena Kapoor announces release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Shahzad Sheikh rings in birthday with celebrity friends: See Photos

Shahzad Sheikh rings in birthday with celebrity friends: See Photos
Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer host PDA-filled wedding reception for friends

Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer host PDA-filled wedding reception for friends
Feroze Khan announces project 'Ay Mushte Khaak' with 7th Sky Entertainment

Feroze Khan announces project 'Ay Mushte Khaak' with 7th Sky Entertainment
Katrina Kaif confirms release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’

Katrina Kaif confirms release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’
Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of her daughter Nitara’s 9th birthday celebration

Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of her daughter Nitara’s 9th birthday celebration

Latest

view all