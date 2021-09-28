Departure to US: Umer Sharif shifted to airport from hospital

Legendary Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif has been shifted to the airport from a private hospital with the team of air ambulance.



The ailing comedian will be departed to the United States for medical treatment today, according to Civil Aviation sources.

According to the sources, the air ambulance, taking Umer, will depart for US from Karachi between 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM today.

Umer’s wife Zareen Umer, who will be travelling with her husband, has also arrived at the airport.

Earlier on Sunday, Umer’s departure was delayed after doctors said the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

He was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday, hours before he was to leave for the United States.