Tuesday Sep 28 2021
Babar Azam may surpass Chris Gayle to smash another world record

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam holds up his bat after scoring a century. Photo: AFP
  • Babar Azam may become the fastest batsman to 7,000 runs if he scores 121 more runs in seven innings. 
  • Currently, Babar Azam has scored 6,879 T20 runs from 184 innings. 
  • Chris Gayle had scored 7,000 T20 runs from 192 innings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is inching towards another world record, as he aims to become the fastest batsman to amass 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. 

As per the record books, the Pakistani captain has scored 6,879 T20 runs from 184 innings so far. This means that he needs a  further 121 more runs in seven innings to break Gayle's world record. 

The left-handed West Indian pinch-hitter had scored 7,000 T20 runs from 192 innings.  

Babar Azam has earlier had the distinction to be the fastest Asian batsman to 3,000, 4,000 and 6,000 T20 runs. 

He is also the fastest Asian to 1,000 T20I and fastest to 2,000 T20I runs.

As if that's not impressive enough, Babar Azam is currently ranked as the best batsman by the ICC's ODI Player Rankings, with Indian skipper Virat Kohli finishing at number 2 behind him. 

In his T20 career so far, Babar Azam has managed to score five centuries and 58 half-centuries. 

The Pakistani skipper has been on a roll lately, putting in solid opening pair partnerships with wicketkeeper Rizwan to help the team put up a respectable total in T20Is. 

A day earlier, Rizwan lavished praise on Babar Azam, discussing the secret to their partnerships in T20I matches. 

In a tweet, Rizwan appreciated his partnership with Azam, saying that the best thing about playing with Babar Azam is that the two of them "always discuss things and act according to the changing situation during the game".

The cricketer had said he was humbled by the achievement and attributed all the success to the Almighty, saying that everything happens by the will of the Almighty.

"Sara Nizaam chalane wali Zaat Allah Pak ki hai. Sab kuch Allah se hota hai. The best thing about playing with Kaptaan @babarazam258 is that we always discuss things. The plan is always changing as per the conditions & situation. Keep team Pakistan in your prayers," wrote Rizwan.

