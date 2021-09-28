 
PPP stalwart, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away

PPP leader Wajid Shamsul Hasan speaks to Geo News. Photo: File
  • Shamsul Hasan was seeking treatment at a hospital for the past six weeks. 
  • He had served as Pakistan's high commissioner to the UK during PPP's tenure. 
  • He was suffering from an ailment for the past two years. 

LONDON: PPP leader and veteran politician Wajid Shamsul Hasan passed away Tuesday, according to the party's senior leader Sherry Rehman. 

In a tweet, Rehman posted a condolence message for Hasan, praising him for his "lifetime of devotion to democracy, human rights, free press and the PPP". 

"What a loss! Heartfelt condolences to his family and the broader civil society community he was deeply involved with," she tweeted. 

Wajid Shamsul Hasan was a veteran journalist, who had been associated with the profession for over 40 years. He was also a close aide of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. and had served as Pakistan's high commissioner to the UK during the PPP's tenure. 

Hasan was suffering from an ailment over the past two years and had been seeking treatment for it over the past six weeks. 

The late PPP leader's family said details of his funeral will be revealed shortly. 

