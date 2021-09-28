 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Amin Anwar

SC issues written verdict over petition to review Nasla Tower demolition

By
Amin Anwar

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Nasla Tower. Photo — Twitter/@halaatupdate
Nasla Tower. Photo — Twitter/@halaatupdate

  • Apex court's verdict says some parts of Nasla Tower were built on illegal land.
  • Verdict states the apex court’s order “protects the interests of the allottees”.
  • Says the additional reasons provided by the lawyer via different judicial orders cannot be considered in a review petition.

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued a detailed written verdict over the Nasla Tower review petition and declared that some parts of the building were built on illegally occupied land. 

Based on that, the verdict declared that the allottees or owners of the building cannot be given the status of actual owners. However, the apex court’s order said that it “protects the interests of the allottees”.

The verdict further states that the lease documents for only 780 yards of land were presented before the court despite being directed multiple times to present the lease of the whole area occupied by the building. 

In addition to this, no legal basis for the lease of additional land could be presented before the court, the verdict maintains. “No amendment been made in the original lease of the land,” said the verdict.

Related items

It further stated that a letter issued by the administration of the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS) was presented before the court repeatedly when the society did not even have the authority to issue the lease.

According to the verdict, the lawyer representing Nasla Tower referred to two decisions and stated two new reasons regarding the building should not be demolished, but the court said additional reasons could not be considered in the review plea.

“Therefore, the pleas seeking to review the orders for the demolition of Nasla Tower are being rejected,” read the verdict.

The SC Karachi Registry, under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, had directed the commissioner to vacate the tower within a month and issued notices to the Sindh government, director of the anti-encroachment department, and other concerned agencies while rejecting the petition to review its orders for the demolition of the Nasla Tower on Monday.

More From Pakistan:

Unvaccinated Pakistanis to face several restrictions from October 1: NCOC

Unvaccinated Pakistanis to face several restrictions from October 1: NCOC
Cyclone 'Gulab' to regain intensity, cause widespread heavy rains along Sindh-Makran coast

Cyclone 'Gulab' to regain intensity, cause widespread heavy rains along Sindh-Makran coast
Govt welcomes discussion with Opposition on electoral reforms: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt welcomes discussion with Opposition on electoral reforms: Fawad Chaudhry
Qureshi suggests UK, Pakistan form 'joint working groups' to address rights abuses in India-occupied Kashmir

Qureshi suggests UK, Pakistan form 'joint working groups' to address rights abuses in India-occupied Kashmir
Pakistan seeks expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan: ambassador

Pakistan seeks expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan: ambassador
When will inter, matric results be announced in Punjab?

When will inter, matric results be announced in Punjab?
Sharmila Faruqi lavishes praise on Maryam Nawaz's 'impressive' dressing

Sharmila Faruqi lavishes praise on Maryam Nawaz's 'impressive' dressing
Shahbaz Sharif NCA probe: Govt embarrassing itself, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Shahbaz Sharif NCA probe: Govt embarrassing itself, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PPP stalwart, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away

PPP stalwart, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away
PML-N's Ata Tarar shares letter sent to NCA from Shahzad Akbar's office

PML-N's Ata Tarar shares letter sent to NCA from Shahzad Akbar's office
Pakistan’s cricket: The way forward

Pakistan’s cricket: The way forward
'Don't twist reality': Shahzad Akbar says no money laundering case against Shahbaz in UK

'Don't twist reality': Shahzad Akbar says no money laundering case against Shahbaz in UK

Latest

view all