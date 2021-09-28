 
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

PCB appoints former national badminton champion as head of women’s cricket

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Tania Mallick, the new head of Women's Cricket. — PCB
Tania Mallick, the new head of Women’s Cricket. — PCB

  • Tania Mallick has represented Pakistan in 1986 Seoul Asian Games.
  • Mallick was the national badminton champion in 1987-88.
  • Mallick has also worked in World Bank's women's development projects.

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former national badminton champion Tania Mallick as the head of women’s cricket and she will assume charge from October 1, a statement from the body said.

The new head has replaced Urooj Mumtaz, who relinquished the additional responsibilities in May to focus on selection matters only, the statement added.

Tania holds a master's degree from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and has represented Pakistan in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games. She was also the national champion in 1987-88.

She is the vice-president of the Punjab Olympic Association since 2010, vice-president of the Punjab Squash Association, and is currently serving as a member of the Pakistan Olympic Association’s Education and Women’s Commissions, the statement said.

Mallick has also worked in the World Bank's women's development projects besides working in multinational organisations.

