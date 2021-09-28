PCB appoints former national badminton champion as head of women’s cricket

Tania Mallick, the new head of Women’s Cricket. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former national badminton champion Tania Mallick as the head of women’s cricket and she will assume charge from October 1, a statement from the body said.

The new head has replaced Urooj Mumtaz, who relinquished the additional responsibilities in May to focus on selection matters only, the statement added.

Tania holds a master's degree from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and has represented Pakistan in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games. She was also the national champion in 1987-88.

She is the vice-president of the Punjab Olympic Association since 2010, vice-president of the Punjab Squash Association, and is currently serving as a member of the Pakistan Olympic Association’s Education and Women’s Commissions, the statement said.

Mallick has also worked in the World Bank's women's development projects besides working in multinational organisations.