pakistan
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
Ahmed Faraz

Lahore doctor killed by unknown motorcyclists after allegedly resisting robbery

Ahmed Faraz

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

— APP/File
  • Female doctor gunned down in Lahore's Defence A area.
  • Police suspect she may have resisted a robbery.
  • Police say that the doctor's purse and mobile phone are missing.

A female doctor in Lahore was killed on Tuesday after allegedly resisting a robbery in the city's Defence A area, police said.

According to police, Dr Khaula was gunned down by unknown individuals riding motorcycles.

The police said that the doctor's purse and mobile phone are missing.

Deputy Inspector General Operations Suhail Chaudhry took notice of the incident, a police spokesperson said.

The DIG Operations instructed the police force to trace the culprits using footage from cameras installed as part of the government's Safe City project.


