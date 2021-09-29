Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her alleged romance with Maluma

Kim Kardashian finally broke silence on her relationship with Maluma as Colombian heartthrob insists they are just 'good friends'.

Maluma was rumoured to have dated the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who split from husband Kanye West earlier this year -

The singer revealed that he has a busy scheduled ahead but he is baffled by the speculation as he doesn't speak to her very often.

Asked how the rumours started, he told L’Officiel Hommes: 'I don't even know! We were together at the Dior show.'

'I met her for the first time there. I was also there with Kourtney [Kardashian]. People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that.'



'Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know? But no, we are good friends. We don't talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other.'



Kim Kardashian - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, Psalm, two, with the Donda rapper - previously laughed off rumours she was dating either Maluma or political commentator Van Jones.