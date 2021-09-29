 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Carl Woods rejects split rumours, still loves Katie Price

Carl Woods has dismissed split rumours with fiancée Katie Price as he extended support to her following her arrest on suspicion of drink-driving on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram and shared a statement to extend support to Katie.

He said “Relationships are tested, people test each other – but when you love someone like I love Katie, you enjoy the highs and good times together, and that bond is tested during the low and difficult times together.”

He further said ‘Katie is a rough diamond. She has her imperfections however they make her perfect to me, she just needs that extra help to be polished.

‘The sunlight will shine through her once again and the sparkles that she brings to everyone will return.”

“I love you Katie 100%. My Dolly, always here, always will be’, Carl concluded with a heart emoji.

Earlier, there were reports that Katie, who was engaged to Carl Woods in April this year, has announced her split with the fiancé.

