Minal Khan accuses Ahsan Mohsin Ikram of 'torturing' her with water sports in Maldives

Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are having the time of their lives on their post-wedding Maldives trip.

The lovebirds, who jetted off to the Island on Tuesday night, are not shying away from updating fans on their hourly shenanigans on Instagram.

In a recent hilarious photo shared by Minal, the newly wedded bride accuses Ahsan of thinking of ways to 'torture' her as he rests on a sunbed.

"Ahsan thinking of ways how to torture me with too many dangerous water adventures," quipped Minal alongside the photo.

Earlier Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also turned to his Instagram to give fans a glimpse into his lunch date with Minal.

"Lunch in paradise," he captioned alongside the boomerang video of himself and Minal from the lunch table.



