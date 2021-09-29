Ramiz Raja seeks input from Aqib Javed to bring improvements in cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja (left) and Lahore Qalandars Director of Cricket Aqib Javed. — PCB/Twitter/File

Ramiz Raja meets Aqib Javed at PCB headquarters.

Raja seeks plans for improving cricket from Javed.

Raja, Javed to hold another meeting in next two days.

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has sought plans from Lahore Qalandars Director of Cricket Aqib Javed to bring improvements in the country’s cricket, sources said Wednesday.

The development, according to sources, came during a meeting between the newly-elected PCB chairman and the Lahore Qalandars official at the board’s headquarters — the Gaddafi Stadium.

The sources said Javed has not made any decisions on any offers made by the board.

The Lahore Qalandars official stressed working on grass-root level cricket.

Javed also suggested PCB work on domestic cricket and improve its talent hunt process.

He will hold another meeting with Raja in the next two days. The PCB chairman is set to meet other cricketers for consultations as well over the next few days.

Raja was elected as the new chairman on September 13, and as he addressed his first presser after assuming the role, he announced he would not introduce any change in the T20 team and vowed to reset the direction of the PCB to restore Pakistan cricket's glorious past.

The PCB chairman said he would focus on ensuring the board's policies remained consistent, adding that he would also ensure that club cricket, new talent, coaching and the national cricket team's performance improved.

Raja said he has some long-term and short-term goals to bring improvement in the Pakistani squad.