 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
AFP

No overseas fans allowed at 2022 Beijing Olympics

By
AFP

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

The IOC is determined to ensure the implementation of Covid precautionary measures. File photo
The IOC is determined to ensure the implementation of Covid precautionary measures. File photo 

  • Only Chinese spectators will be allowed to watch Beijing Olympics 2022.
  • The IOC said no overseas spectators will be accepted at the Winter Olympics owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The IOC also said the fully vaccinated participants will be exempt from quarantine period.

LAUSANNE: Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

The IOC said only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered.

All attendees will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies.

The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, are a foretaste of a package of measures to be released in October designed to prevent the Games from turning into a source of contamination.

Spectators were banned from almost all venues at the Tokyo 2020 Games after it was delayed a year by the global health crisis.

All domestic and international Games participants and workforce in the bubble, known as the "closed-loop management system", will be tested daily.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics is scheduled for February 4-20.

More From Sports:

Ramiz Raja seeks input from Aqib Javed to bring improvements in cricket

Ramiz Raja seeks input from Aqib Javed to bring improvements in cricket
My loved ones always gave me safe space to grow and be myself: Sania Mirza

My loved ones always gave me safe space to grow and be myself: Sania Mirza
Sri Lankan cricketer Isuru Udana ‘cant wait’ to play in Pakistan

Sri Lankan cricketer Isuru Udana ‘cant wait’ to play in Pakistan
National T20 Cup: Sindh become table toppers after 77-run triumph over Balochistan

National T20 Cup: Sindh become table toppers after 77-run triumph over Balochistan
Manny Pacquiao quits 'greatest sport in the world' to contest Philippines presidency

Manny Pacquiao quits 'greatest sport in the world' to contest Philippines presidency
WATCH: ‘Superstar’ Shahnawaz Dahani dismantles Balochistan’s batting line-up

WATCH: ‘Superstar’ Shahnawaz Dahani dismantles Balochistan’s batting line-up
‘Great loss’: Cricket fans react to Wasim Khan’s resignation as PCB chief executive

‘Great loss’: Cricket fans react to Wasim Khan’s resignation as PCB chief executive
Throwback: When Ramiz Raja was asked whether he would sack Wasim Khan or not

Throwback: When Ramiz Raja was asked whether he would sack Wasim Khan or not
PCB accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation as chief executive

PCB accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation as chief executive
NCOC approves increase in spectators for National T20

NCOC approves increase in spectators for National T20
After two-day rest, Pakistani cricketers return to action in National T20 Cup today

After two-day rest, Pakistani cricketers return to action in National T20 Cup today
Salman Butt includes Sarfaraz Ahmed in his T20 World Cup squad

Salman Butt includes Sarfaraz Ahmed in his T20 World Cup squad

Latest

view all