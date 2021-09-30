Unvaccinated people to face several restrictions from tomorrow: NCOC





NCOC announces vaccination certificates are "mandatory for domestic travellers from October 1."

Vaccination certificates will be checked at airport upon receipt of boarding card, says PIA spokesperson.

People who do not get vaccinated will not be able to enter wedding halls, shopping malls, hotels and guest houses.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday announced that the restrictions on unvaccinated people would be applicable from October 1 (tomorrow).

According to Geo News, people won't be allowed to use railway and airline services if they don't have their vaccination certificates.

In addition, people who do not get vaccinated will not be able to enter wedding halls, shopping malls, hotels and guest houses.

The NCOC further announced that vaccination certificates will be made "mandatory for domestic travellers from October 1."

Confirming the news, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson said: "From October 1, only vaccinated passengers will be able to travel on all domestic and international flights of PIA."

"Vaccination certificates will be checked at the airport upon receipt of the boarding card," he said.

The spokesperson added that the administration of the national carrier has issued instructions to all concerned departments.



On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that pregnant women should also get vaccinated.

He reiterated that vaccination of children is also necessary to continue educational activities.

CAA allows airlines to serve food on domestic flights

Keeping in view the declining number of COVID-19 cases, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday allowed the serving of in-flight meals and beverages onboard domestic flights operating within Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the CAA, the new directions will be implemented from October 1, 2021.

The authority had barred airlines from serving food on domestic flights in August, keeping in view the double-digit positivity ratio of coronavirus cases at that time.

The authority has also directed all airline operators to continue to “ensure the wearing of face masks by passengers onboard all domestic flights within Pakistan except for when meals are being served.”

“Other applicable COVID-19 related standard operating procedures [and] directives issued by Pakistan CAA will continue to take effect,” it read.