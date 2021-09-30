 
Thursday Sep 30 2021
Watch: Sonya Hussyn plays Nustat Fateh Ali Khan's famous qawali on harmonium

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Watch: Sonya Hussyn plays Nustat Fateh Ali Khan's famous qawali on harmonium

Actor Sonya Hussyn has unveiled hidden talent for fans in her latest social media update.

The Ishq Zehnaseeb star turned to her Instagram on Wednesday and played Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Kali Kali Zulfon Ke on her harmonium.

"Dikhao na ye ishwa e naaz hum ko Sikhao na ulfat k andaz hum ko," the diva captioned alongside the clip.

Sonya's friends from the fraternity were quick to respond to the actor's video.

"Why r u so perfect baba Mashallah! A timeless beauty," praise Ushna Shah in the commnets.

