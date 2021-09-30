Govt officials directed to set 'Pakistan zindabad' as caller tune

The Government of Balochistan has directed officials to set their caller tunes as "Pakistan zindabad', a notification in this regard said Wednesday.



The development came during a meeting chaired by the province's chief secretary, Mather Niaz Rana, according to the notification. Deputy secretaries, divisional commissioners, additional commissioners, and other department heads have been directed to follow suit.

The notification, in a bid to help the government officials, also listed down the numbers of different mobile operators through which they can get their caller tune changed.