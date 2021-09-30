Suspects in Lahore doctor murder give statements to police

Police say suspect Ayaz claimed he was driving the motorcycle while Bilal opened fire at Dr Khuala.

LAHORE: Suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a female doctor in Lahore gave statements to the police, Geo News reported Thursday.

Dr Khaula was shot dead while purportedly resisting a robbery in the Lahore's Defence A area on Tuesday.



The police said that one of the suspects, Ayaz, claimed in his statement that he was driving the motorcycle while his accomplice, Bilal, opened fire at Dr Khaula.

They said that Bilal gave a different statement and said that they "snatched Dr Khaula's mobile phone and rode towards a library".

According to the police, both the suspects will be presented before a court tomorrow.

The suspects were arrested with the help of closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage on Wednesday, as per the directives given by Deputy Inspector General Operations Suhail Chaudhry.



