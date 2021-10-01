 
Younis Khan may accept new role in PCB: sources

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Former Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan. Photo: File
  • Younis Khan had resigned a couple of months ago as batting coach without sharing much details. 
  • Aaqib Javed, Ramiz Raja hold important meeting. 
  • Saqlain Mushtaq likely to be appointed head coach for National T20 Cup. 

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and ex-batting coach Younis Khan may once again take up a position in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as per a report in The News.

As appointments continue in the PCB after Ramiz Raja took charge of the board, sources said the former captain is likely to get responsibilities in the new set-up.

An important meeting, a couple of days ago, was held between former fast bowler Aaqib Javed and PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja. The former told the PCB chief to concentrate on the grassroot level to improve Pakistani cricket.

Aaqib reportedly advised him to focus on cricket academies, adding that they were particularly important in strengthening cricket in the country.

However, Aaqib is hesitant to join the PCB and feels he is better off with the Lahore Qalandars, said a source. 

Saqlain Mushtaq likely to be appointed head coach

Former Pakistan bowler Saqlain Mushtaq will most likely be appointed head coach for the national team for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

The 44-year-old is currently serving as the head of the International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

According to Geo News, the former spinner is expected to take charge in the mega-event.

The PCB has already appointed former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander as consultants for the T20 World Cup.

Saqlain was supposed to lead the coaching staff during the series against England and New Zealand, which were abandoned.

Philander is expected to arrive in Lahore on October 6, while Hayden will join the squad in Dubai. Pakistan squad is likely to leave for Dubai, from Lahore, on October 15.

