Friday Oct 01 2021
FBR surpassed collection target in Q1 by 38%: PM Imran Khan

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo
  • PM Imran Khan pleased with FBR's performance.
  • Says FBR exceeded set target of tax collection by 38%.
  • FBR says it is well on its way to achieving assigned target of Rs5,829 billion for the year despite daunting challenges.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the nation on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) achievement of surpassing the collection target set for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

“I congratulate the nation on FBR’s achievement of collecting Rs.1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs.1,211 billion,” PM Imran Khan said on Friday.

“This represents a growth of 38% in revenues over the same period last year,” he added.

