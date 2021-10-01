 
entertainment
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton to ‘go out swinging’ against Megxit shadow

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Experts speculate Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking to “come out swinging” against the continued shadow being cast down by Megxit.

Royal expert and writer Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for News.come.au and was also quoted saying, “2021 started off abysmally for the house of Windsor with Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launching an unprecedented fusillade against the Firm during their Oprah interview.”

Before concluding she added, “Intense global scrutiny abruptly turned on the palace, which suddenly stood accused of institutional racism, a callous disregard for mental health and a malignant indifference to suffering.”

