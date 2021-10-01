Britney Spears’ lawyer ‘will go where the facts lead’ in Jamie Spears review

Britney Spears’ lawyer and legal team vow to go “anywhere the facts lead them” during their investigation of Jamie Spears’ files.



Mathew Rosengart made this promise during his interview with People magazine and was also quoted saying, “It's terminating the entire conservatorship and looking into the misconduct of Jamie Spears and others.”

He also claimed, “It's going to entail reviewing all the files that Jamie Spears now, as a result of a court's order today, is going to turn over.”

“[We'll be] looking at communications between Jamie Spears and Jamie Spears' counsel, and we will go where the facts lead us.”